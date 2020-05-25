News

Vegetable Vendor Lynched In Assam, Two Out Of Five Accused Held

The victim was apparently returning home from market on his bicycle when he accidentally ran into a car. The accident soon turned into a heated argument, after which five perpetrators beat him to death.

The Logical Indian Crew
Assam   |   25 May 2020 1:26 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
A vegetable vendor in Assam's Kamrup district was beaten to death by a group of five men on Sunday. The horrifying incident of mob lynching took place over a heated argument between the vendor and the group after they collided in a small accident, according to the local news reports.

The victim identified as Sanatan Deka of Tetelia village, was apparently returning home from market on his bicycle when he accidentally ran into a car in Monahkuchi village near Hajo town of Kamrup district.

The accident soon turned into a heated argument, after which five perpetrators beat up Deka to death. The group escaped when they saw the locals approaching the spot.

The residents rushed him to the hospital, where he finally succumbed to his injuries.

An FIR was registered with the District Police. Two out of five prime accused have successfully been taken into custody, while the three accused have reportedly been traced.

Following the incident, Additional Director General of Police of Assam Police, G P Singh released the identity of the two arrested via twitter.

Many media reports have given a religious label to the incident, terming it as an 'Islamic mob' lynching of a Hindu. However none of such claims have been made by any local news channels or websites.

Also Read: "I Am Pharma Minister, Hence Exempted From Institutional Quarantine": Karnataka BJP MLA After Landing In Bengaluru

