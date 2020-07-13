'Do Not Kill Him In Jail': Family Alleges Negligence As Varavara Rao's Health Deteriorates

Family of 78-year-old poet and journalist Varavara Rao has expressed their concern over his deteriorating health, while addressing a virtual press conference on Sunday, July 12. Making an emotional appeal saying 'Do not kill Varavara Rao in jail', his family sought urgent medical help for him.

Rao's political and literary activity enraged the government of Andhra Pradesh to arrest him under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) in October 1973.

"He has been keeping unwell for quite some time now, however, recent telephonic conversations with him have suggested that his health is precarious," The Quint quoted his daughter P Pavana as saying.

In June, a special court turned down Rao's interim bail application. His appeal before the Bombay High Court is still pending.

"When we spoke to him, he sounded incoherent and unstable. He was finding it difficult to comprehend basic questions which is very unlikely of him. He is totally disoriented and is experiencing hallucinations," she added.

Rao's family, accusing the jail authorities of sheer negligence, demanded that the government shift him to a better hospital. They also demanded that he be provided the needed medical care.

"We want to remind the government that it has no right to deny the right to life of any person, much less an undertrial prisoner," his family said in the press release.

Rao's lawyer Nihalsing Rathod sent an email to the jail authorities demanding that his medical report be provided for immediate access. He has also demanded that a video call be arranged between Rao and his family.

Also Read: Activists, Retired IAS Officers, Lawyers & Opposition Speaks Out Against Arrest Of Five Activists