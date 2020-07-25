Family Of Activist Varavara Rao Writes To Human Rights Body Seeking Updates On His Health, Treatment

Activist Varavara Rao's family members have approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking a direction to a Mumbai hospital and prison authorities to provide "transparent" updates on the status of his health. Rao, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, is being treated for COVID-19.

As per the petition filed on Friday, July 24, the family had no choice but to approach the rights body as they were denied any information about his condition or the status of his treatment at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

"Today, we are compelled to write this letter to you, as we are denied any information about his condition or his treatment at the Nanavati Hospital. From the time he was shifted out of Taloja Jail to St Georges hospital to Nanavati hospital, the only official information provided to the family was that he had tested positive for the COVID-19," NDTV quoted them as saying.

Denying information about Rao's health is a direct violation of NHRC's July 13 order. The order directs the prison authorities to provide all the necessary medical care and assistance to the activist, with intimation to the members of his family.

Rao's family sought official updates on his health and treatment every six hours, seeking NHRC's intervention.

