News

Anti-CAA Protests: Activist Couple Reunites With 14 Months Old Toddler After Two Weeks In Custody

The Logical Indian Crew Uttar Pradesh

January 2nd, 2020 / 6:39 PM / Updated 1 hours ago

Image Credit: ANI/Twitter

Activist duo Ekta and Ravi Shekhar, along with fifty-six others who were arrested for protesting against the Citizenship Act in Varanasi, were granted bail on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after they were jailed.

The couple runs an NGO called Climate Agenda that helps combat air pollution and have are parents to a 14-months old girl.

“My baby daughter Champak is dependent on my milk, I was worried about her,” Ekta said. “It was very tough for me”.

Over 60 people were arrested in Varanasi, including students from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and civil society members. They were taken into custody on December 19 when they gathered in large numbers in Beniya Bagh, violating section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

While the couple was in jail, the baby was taken care of by her grandmother, Sheela Tiwari and other family members.

The family reached out for help and support from people as they were concerned about the infant’s condition. They also tried to seek help from the Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who lashed out at the BJP government on the issue.

The Additional Sessions Judge, Sarvesh Kumar Pande granted bail to Ekta and Ravi after the submission of two bail bonds each of Rs 25,000.

As the Citizenship Amendment Act continues to stir the country, nearly 1000 people are under arrest and 5,558 have been kept in detention centres in Uttar Pradesh alone.

Several people have died amid the violence and many suffered bullet injuries across Uttar Pradesh. The death toll for the state stands at 21.

Also Read: UP: Baby Longs For Parents Arrested During Peaceful Anti-CAA Protest

Contributors

Written by : Saheen Sultana Rahman (Intern)

Edited by : Navya Singh

SHARES

Related Stories

Shaheen Bhag protests

‘We Will Keep Protesting Till CAA Is Repelled’: Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh Women On Dharna For Two Weeks

CAA, Uttar Pradesh, Baby, Protests, Yogi Adityanath, BJP, RSS, Muslims

UP: FIR Against SHO, 5 Other Cops In Bijnor, For 20-Yr-Old’s Death During Anti-CAA Protests

IIT Kanpur Anti-CAA Protests

Anti-CAA Protests: IIT-Kanpur Professor Finds Recital Of Faiz’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ Communal, Anti-Indian

CAA Unrest: Death Toll In Uttar Pradesh Touches 18, 705 Arrested, Over 5,000 In Custody

Bengaluru Traffic Police Collects A Whopping Rs 98.27 Lakh In Two Weeks After Traffic Fines Revision

Journalist Arrested

Jharkhand: Two Days After Reported Missing, A Journalist And Two Others Found In Police Custody

Latest on The Logical Indian

Exclusive

‘We Will Keep Protesting Till CAA Is Repelled’: Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh Women On Dharna For Two Weeks

Good Governance

From Safe Lodging To More Public Toilets, Kerala Plans Schemes For Solo Women Travellers

News

Anti-CAA Protests: Activist Couple Reunites With 14 Months Old Toddler After Two Weeks In Custody

News

All 20 IIMs Request HRD Ministry To Exempt Them From Quota In Teaching Positions

News

TV Viewers To Enjoy All Free-To-Air Channels For ₹160/month As TRAI Revises DTH, Cable Tariffs

News

8 Years After Woman’s Accident, Karnataka HC Orders Insurance Company To Pay ₹6 Lakh To Her Sons

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.