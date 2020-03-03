Uttarakhand: Wearable Safety Band For Women That Alerts Police With A Touch Now Available For ₹500

In a decision likely to improve women's safety, the Uttarakhand government has decided to subsidise a device which allows women to send alert pings in case of an emergency.

Developed by a Bengaluru based IT company, the panic button costs around ₹3000. However, the government is planning to provide it at a subsidised rate of ₹500 per piece.

Last year, 300 girls in six districts of Uttarakhand including Dehradun and Haridwar, were given these panic buttons on National Girl Child Day which is celebrated on January 24. Buoyed by the positive response, the government has decided to subsidise the cost of these devices. "We have distributed these devices in January 2019 and got a good response. In one case, the police responded within 25 seconds for help. I hope this step will prove a milestone for women's security in the state," State Women and Child Development Minister, Rekha Arya noted.

The button is connected to an Android mobile app. The device can store up to 10 phone numbers, including National Women's Helpline number 181, emails, and a number of the local police station. The ringtone of the message sent by the distressed user will have a unique sound so that the designated people and the police can apprehend an emergency and respond quickly. The versatility of the device has turned out to be its USP as it can be worn as a bracelet, necklace or can be carried as a keyring.

This decision becomes significant in the backdrop of rising incidents of crime against women. According to a report released by the National Crime Record Bureau in October 2019, there has been a 22 per cent rise in crimes against women in the state.

