Beheaded Body Of Dalit Man Found With Three Fingers Chopped Off In UP's Fatehpur, Probe Underway

In a gruesome incident, a beheaded body of a 22-year-old Dalit man was found with his three fingers chopped off in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur on May 18.

Malwa Station House Officer, Sher Singh Rajput, said that the body of the deceased was located in a field in the Chakki village, The New Indian Express reported.

The deceased, identified as Pramod Kumar, had visited his farm around noon, and then around 2:30 pm, where his beheaded body was found later, the police said, adding that the man's phone was missing.

"It seems that he was beheaded after putting his neck on a brick. A blood-stained brick has been found from the spot," the police informed. "Three fingers of his right hand were also found chopped off".

Kumar's family members said that they had no enmity with anyone in the village.

The police has filed a case against unknown people and 8-10 people have been detained in connection with the incident. "The arrested are being interrogated. More than three people are likely to be involved in the incident," the police said.

Also Read: Rajasthan: 40-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped After Being Put In School Amid Lockdown