Uttar Pradesh: 100 BJP MLAs Protest Against Yogi Adityanath Govt

December 19th, 2019 / 11:35 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

 Around 100 MLAs from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sat for dharna against their own party after Nand Kishor Gurjar, a BJP MLA from Loni was not allowed to speak about the harassment faced by the present regime on December 17.

 The UP assembly speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit did not allow Gurjar to express his dissent about the alleged harassment by the Ghaziabad district administration and police.

During the parliament session, Gurjar was asked to sit down by the parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khana. Samajwadi Party MLA – Ram Govind Chaudhary supported Gurjar and said that he must be allowed to speak. Soon the other MLAs from the opposition and BJP supported Gurjar. Slogans such as  “Vidhayak Ekta Zindabad” was raised. 

The MLAs demanded that the police officials who harassed Gurjar and his family should be summoned in the parliament and strict action should be taken against them. 

The protest was later called-off after the speaker, Dikshit assured the members that action will be taken against the police officials. He also said, “The grievances of the MLA will be heard and appropriate action will be taken. Everyone can raise their concerns well within their rights.” 

“Nand Kishore Gurjar said that he was manhandled by the cops. His father was beaten up by the cops. Policemen also vandalised his property. However, he was not allowed to speak. If an elected representative can’t keep his grievances in the house then how can he raise the voice of people who have elected him,” Aradhna Mishra, Congress legislature party leader was quoted by India Today

Recently, an FIR was registered against Gurjar for allegedly assaulting Food Inspector Ashutosh Singh over a hotel license matter. BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh also issued a show-cause notice against Gurjar for the same. 

He has been opposed by BJP administration after a series of wrong reasons. His minor son was involved in an accident while driving at high speed. Gurjar was also involved in a noisy disagreement with poll officers during elections in 2017. Recently, his associate was also involved in misbehaving with the cops and violating the traffic rules. 

