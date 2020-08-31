Uttar Pradesh: 19-Year-Old Dalit Youth Illegally Detained, Dies In Police Custody, Cops Deny Torture

A 19-year-old Dalit boy who had been detained without legal charges by the UP Police died in the custody on Sunday in Raebareli district. The family alleges the boy was tortured by the police.

Amid the protests by the family, station house officer (SHO) of Lalganj police was suspended. The department, however, denied the allegations and said the man was accused of stealing a bike.

The department said the cause of death is deteriorating health conditions as he was showing symptoms like pneumonia, breathlessness, normally linked with coronavirus. According to them, the 19-year-old died at a district hospital after succumbing to infections.

"We are getting a video-recorded post-mortem done and the family has given a complaint against two policemen and we are getting the cops investigated," NDTV quoted Raebareli police chief, Swapnil Mamgain as saying.

The deceased identified as Mohit was detained by the police on Friday in the Lalganj area of Raebareli over suspected links to a gang allegedly involved in a motorcycle theft, reported NDTV.

Four other men were already held in the theft case. All of them were illegally detained at the police station for over 24 hours.

"They (policemen) picked up me and my brother. They kept on asking him where the keys were. They thrashed Mohit (Monu) very badly in the police station," the deceased's brother Sonu told the media.

The district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter. A departmental inquiry has also been ordered by the Mamgain.

