COVID-19: Donald Trump Terminates Relationship With WHO Over "Chinese Control", Revokes Special Status of Hong Kong

US President Donald Trump on Friday, May 29, said that he will permanently "terminate" United States' relations with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and redirect the WHO funds to other organisations. He accused the organisation of being "totally controlled" by China, where the first COVID-19 case emerged.



Trump further claimed that his administration may soon begin the process of eliminating policy exemptions giving Hong Kong different and special treatment. He cited the Chinese parliament's advancement of national security legislation for Hong Kong, which, according to democracy activists and Western countries, could erode the city's freedoms.

"We will be revising the State Department's travel advisory for Hong Kong to reflect the increased danger of surveillance and punishment by Chinese state security apparatus," The Indian Express quoted Trump as saying.

"China has total control over the WHO despite only paying $40 million a year compared to what the US has been paying which is approx $450 million a year. But the WHO has failed to make requested and needed reforms and so we will be terminating our relationship with the WHO," he said.

LIVE: President @realDonaldTrump holds a news conference https://t.co/rHkqoxJLHU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 29, 2020

A week ago, Trump had said that if WHO did not commit to improvements within 30 days, funding for the organisation would be permanently halted. He threatened to reconsider the membership of the US in the body.



Trump suspended US contributions to the WHO last month accusing the organisation of promoting China's "disinformation" about the coronavirus outbreak. However, WHO officials have denied the allegations, and China has said that it was transparent and open.

Also Read: WHO Suspends Clinical Trials Of Hydroxychloroquine As COVID-19 Treatment, Cites Patient Safety As Concern