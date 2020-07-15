Trump Administration Revokes New VISA Order That Sought To Deport International Students

The United States administration on July 14 withdrew its order that would have barred international college students from staying in the country if their courses have moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to revoke the order came after widespread opposition to the move and pressure from colleges and major businesses and firms.

Two days after the Trump administration announced the new visa policy on July 6, Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology had filed the first lawsuit to oppose the order.

Both the universities said in their lawsuit that the order would harm students immensely, adding that it was "cruel and illegal". Harvard had announced it would conduct all classes online in the 2020-'21 academic year.

The pressure to withdraw the decision intensified after Google, Facebook and Microsoft and some more American giants were among a dozen that backed the lawsuit on July 14.

As many as 17 US states and the District of Columbia had filed a lawsuit against the administration. A group of 30 United States Senators and 136 Congressmen had also urged President Trump to revoke the order.



The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's order could have forced tens of thousands of foreign students to leave the country if their universities switch to online classes. Those students must transfer or leave the country, or they potentially face deportation proceedings, it said.

The rules were applicable to holders of F-1 and M-1 visas, which are for academic and vocational students.

