US Restricts Air India Chartered Flights Under Vande Bharat Mission Over "Unfair Practices"

The United States administration on Monday, June 22, restricted charter flights from India, accusing the country of "unfair and discriminatory practices" by violating a treaty governing aviation between India and the US.

The US Transportation Department alleged that Air India Ltd. has been making flights to repatriate its citizens during the travel disruptions caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, but also has been selling tickets to the public.

However, US airlines have been restricted from flying to India by Indian aviation regulators, the order read, alleging that the situation "creates a competitive disadvantage for US carriers".

"The charters go beyond true repatriations, and it appears that Air India may be using repatriation charters as a way of circumventing" that nation's flight restrictions, the U.S. agency said.

As per the department, the order will be effective in 30 days.

Indian airlines must apply to the DOT for authorisation before conducting charter flights so that it can scrutinise them more closely and the department will reconsider the restrictions once India lifts restrictions on US carriers, the order read.

This decision by the US administration against India follows weeks of restrictions against Chinese airlines after the US agency accused China of unfairly banning American carriers in the wake of the virus.

On June 15, the US announced it would permit four flights a week from China after it allowed the same number by U.S. carriers.

