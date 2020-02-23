Ahead Of India Visit, US President Donald Trump Shares Video Of Himself As 'Baahubali'

A day before his India visit, US President Donald Trump on Sunday, February 23, retweeted an edited video from the movie 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' that depicted Trump as Baahubali and said that he was looking forward to being with his "great friends" in India.



The mashup video shows Trump fighting with swords and riding a chariot. It also features First Lady Melania Trump, his son Donald Trump Junior, and daughter Ivanka Trump. For a few seconds, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face is also morphed into the clip. The video ends with the message: "USA and India United!" Retweeting the video, the US President wrote, "Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!"

Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA! https://t.co/1jdk3AW6fG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020