Ahead Of India Visit, US President Donald Trump Shares Video Of Himself As 'Baahubali'
A day before his India visit, US President Donald Trump on Sunday, February 23, retweeted an edited video from the movie 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' that depicted Trump as Baahubali and said that he was looking forward to being with his "great friends" in India.
The mashup video shows Trump fighting with swords and riding a chariot. It also features First Lady Melania Trump, his son Donald Trump Junior, and daughter Ivanka Trump. For a few seconds, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face is also morphed into the clip. The video ends with the message: "USA and India United!"
Retweeting the video, the US President wrote, "Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!"
Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA! https://t.co/1jdk3AW6fG— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020
The video was originally shared by an unverified account on Twitter with the caption: "To celebrate Trump's visit to India I wanted to make a video to show how in my warped mind it will go......USA and India united!"
Till now, the video has over 111,000 likes and 30,000 retweets. Earlier on Friday, the US President had retweeted gay rights activist Peter Tatchell's tweet supporting the newly released Bollywood movie 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.' Praising the movie, Trump had tweeted, "Great."
The US President will be arriving for his two-day visit to India on Monday. Along with Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka will also be travelling to India. A 12-member delegation will be led by the trio to Ahmedabad, Agra, and New Delhi.
