"I Think I Made A Mistake": US Man Succumbs To Coronavirus After Attending 'COVID-19 Party'

A 30-year-old man from Texas succumbed to the coronavirus, after attending a 'COVID-19' party hosted by an infected person, according to the hospital authorities.

Jane Appleby, chief medical officer at the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, said the unidentified patient told his nurse that he had attended a gathering hosted by someone who had previously tested positive, with an infected person, to test whether the coronavirus was real.

Just before he died, he told the nurse, "I think I made a mistake. I thought this was a hoax, but it's not."

The rest of the details about the patient and the event were not revealed. The premise of the party was to test whether the virus actually existed or was it a deliberate attempt to expose people to the infection to gain immunity, The New York Times reported.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Jane said that young patients often don't realize how sick they are, mistaking themselves for being mostly immune to the virus.

"People will come in initially, and they don't look so bad. They don't look really sick. But when you check their oxygen levels and their lab tests, they're really sicker than they appear on the surface."

She said that she was sharing the story to warn people about the gravity of the situation around the world, and appealed public to follow social distancing and wear necessary protective gear.



"My plea to our community and especially all of our young folks in the community is to take it seriously. Wear your mask."

