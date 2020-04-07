President Trump Hints At Retaliation If India Doesn't Send Anti-Malaria Drug

Speaking from the White House during a Coronavirus taskforce briefing, US President Donald Trump on April 6 hinted at a possible retaliation if India does not lift its ban on the export of Hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug used in the treatment of COVID-19

According to an article by NDTV, Trump said that India does very well with the US and he sees no reason why India would not lift the hold on the US order of the medicine.

"Didn't hear that was his (Modi) decision. I know that he stopped it for other countries. I spoke to him yesterday, very very good talk, and we'll see whether or not that stays. I would be surprised if he would, you know, because India's does very well with the United States," Trump was quoted as saying during his recent phone call with PM Modi.

"I spoke to him Sunday morning, called him, and I said we'd appreciate your allowing our supply to come out. If he doesn't allow it to come out, that would be okay, but of course, there may be retaliation. Why wouldn't there be?" Trump said.

Reportedly, India is "considering" US President Donald Trump's request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the amount of hydroxychloroquine ordered by the United States.

Trump on April 4 had said that he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to supply Hydroxychloroquine tablets that can be used to treat COVID-19 patients.

"After call today with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is giving serious consideration to releasing the hold it put on a US order for hydroxychloroquine," Trump was quoted as announcing at the White House Coronavirus task force briefing.

According to an official statement, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued an Emergency Use Authorization or EUA last week to permit the emergency use of hydroxychloroquine sulfate supplied from the national stockpile to treat adult and adolescent COVID-19 patients who weigh 50 kg or more and are hospitalised.

Also Read: Fact Check: Can Anti-Malaria Drug Cure COVID-19?