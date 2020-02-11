Major Boost For India's Air Defence As US Govt Gives Nod For Sale Of $1.9 Billion Weapon System

On Monday, February 10, the United States in an attempt to boost defence ties with India, announced clearing the sale of an Integrated Air Defense Weapon System (IADWS) to the country at an estimated cost of $1.87 billion. This is a development that comes just days before US President Donald Trump is expected to visit India.

The announcement was made by a US defence department agency, following a notification being issued to the US Congress.

The IADWS, which India had sought, comprised five AN/MPQ-64Fl Sentinel radar systems; 118 AMRAAMs (Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile) AIM-120C-7/C-8 missiles; three AMRAAM Guidance Sections; four AMRAAM Control Sections; and 134 Stinger FIM-92L missiles.

Other related equipment and services included are US government and contractor technical support; engineering and logistics support services; warranty services; Systems and Integration Checkout (SICO); field office support, as well as other related elements of logistics and programme support.

This development comes days after top officials of HQ Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) were directed by India's first chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat to prepare a proposal to create an Air Defence command. This was an attempt to enhance military synergy and utilise the armed forces' resources optimally.

A June 30 deadline was set for the proposal to be submitted.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defensive partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region," Hindustan Times quoted the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) as saying in a statement.

The agency added that India planned to use the system to "modernise its armed forces, and to expand its existing air defence architecture to counter threats posed by air attack".

It further said that on delivery, the proposed system will be "further enhancing greater interoperability between India, the US, and other allies".

With Raytheon Corporation and Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace as principal contractors, the system will not "alter the basic military balance in the region".

During Trump's proposed visit to India this year, the two countries are expected to announce more defence deals, which could include more Apache helicopters and P8 maritime surveillance aircraft.

