US Family Receives Mysterious Letters On Christmas Everyear, Decides To Fulfil All Wishes
December 24th, 2019 / 6:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago
Image Credit: Wikimedia (Representational Image)
December is the favourite month for a couple living in an apartment on West 22nd Street in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighbourhood, far from the North Pole.
Every year before Christmas, Jim Glaub and Dylan Parker receive a host of mysteriously addressed letters to Santa Claus – needy local families often seeking toys, clothing and necessities.
A simple case of mistaken address soon turned the house into the abode of Santa Claus. On the suggestion of a friend, they decided to give the letters to volunteers who came forward to fulfill the wishes and thus began a charity known as the Miracle on 22nd Street.
“It’s about being bigger than yourself and giving back,” News18 quoted Glaub as saying. “And it feels so good.”
There are various speculations around the mystery of the flurry of letters to Santa addressed to the apartment. According to some, it is tied to 19th-century writer Clement Clarke Moore, who lived in the surrounding Chelsea neighbourhood. Moore was widely credited as the author of the poem “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”.
It has been a decade since the NGO was formed, and families from almost all US states appeal for holiday help. Elves from around the world have been linked to them so that they can respond to their wishes.
The organisation partners with other foundation as well. Last year, they received 500 letters – some typed, many illustrated and handwritten.
Jim and Dylan have now moved out of the apartment, but the charity continues to collect the letters every year and address them. To fulfil holiday wishes, they coordinate with volunteers.
The new occupant of West 22nd Street apartment is 22-year-old Meredith McKernan, a model. She says it is uplifting to see so many people coming together to help others.
“Hundreds and hundreds of people have stepped up to say, ‘I want to help. I can do this. I can help my neighbour’, it gives me a lot of hope.”
