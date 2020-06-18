Uttar Pradesh: 25-Yr-Old Woman Traveling With Her Children Raped By Driver In Moving Bus

A 25-year-old woman who was travelling with her children from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh to Noida was allegedly raped in a moving bus by the driver. The incident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday, June 17.

Hindustan Times reported that a case has been registered at Sector 20 police station following the woman's complaint. One of the accused has been arrested while the other is absconding.

The woman's husband works in Noida and she was travelling with her two minor children from their hometown to see him.

The police stated that the incident took place on the stretch that was between Lucknow and Mathura. The woman was deliberately allotted the last seat where the accused assaulted her.

She was also threatened with dire consequences by the accused if she raised an alarm.

"She is not very clear about the time at which the incident occurred but according to the facts being stated by her, the private overnight sleeper bus was on the Lucknow-Mathura stretch when the incident took place. She said that it was still dark outside when the incident took place," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, women safety, Vrinda Shukla.

The bus had two drivers and a staff member. As soon as the woman filed a complaint, an FIR (First Information Report) under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 and 506 was lodged at the police station.

The DCP also said that police teams have been formed and deployed to ensure the arrest of the accused who is absconding, as well as the owner of the bus.

News18 reported that the bus had 10 other passengers when the incident took place. Proceedings in the case are underway while the woman has been sent for a medical test.

"All co-passengers are being traced and their statements are being taken so that a charge sheet in the case could be filed soon," the DCP said.

