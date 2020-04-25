News

13-Yr-Old Girl Gang-Raped, Filmed At Secluded School In UP; Six Arrested

The girl was on her way back home after relieving herself when she was attacked and forcibly taken to a secluded school building by the six youths.

25 April 2020
Image Credits: Times of India

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, April 22. The incident was recorded by four other men. The incident took place around 2.00 pm under Misrikh police station area in the district.

Police officials said that all the six accused have been arrested.

Superintendent of Police, L R Kumar, said that the girl was on her way back home after relieving herself when she was attacked and forcibly taken to a secluded school building by the six youths.

Two of the men live in the locality where the survivor stays. The girl has been sent for a medical examination, he added.

"All six of them have been arrested and are being interrogated. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," Kumar said.

The accused also recorded a video while raping her which was found in their mobile phones after they were arrested. Six people were present at the spot and out of them, two took turns to rape her while the rest four recorded it," Millennium Post quoted a police officer as saying,

In another incident, a 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, April 5.

National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data highlighted the poor state of law and order throughout the country with 3,78,277 cases of crime reported against women in 2018. Uttar Pradesh tops the state-list with the maximum crimes against women, at 59,445.

Also Read: Corona Warrior: Meet J&K Inspector Sohan Singh, Who Is Educating Disadvantaged Amid Lockdown

