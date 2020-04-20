UP Sanitation Worker Forced To Drink Disinfectant For Accidentally Spraying It; Dies

A sanitation employee in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district died after a group of people forced him to consume the disinfectant that he unintentionally sprayed on one of them.

Kunwar Pal, on April 14, was in Motipura village in Rampur, where he sprayed the disinfectant in an attempt to combat the spread of coronavirus in the area. He unintentionally sprayed it on the foot of a man, identified as Indrapal.

Enraged, Indrapal and some other men forced him to drink the disinfectant. Kunwar was rushed to the nearby hospital in Rampur but was later shifted to TMU Medical College in Moradabad. He died on April 17.

A case has been filed under sections 147, 323 and 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrests have been made by the Uttar Pradesh Police yet.

"We had received a complaint from the brother of the deceased and it was alleged that the deceased had gone for sanitization work at Motipura village where a scuffle broke out with some locals. He was first admitted to a local hospital in Rampur after which he was taken to another hospital in Moradabad where he died on April 17th. We have registered an FIR against five people. Kunwar Pal's post-mortem report is awaited and further action will be taken in the case on the basis of evidence," News18 quoted Arun Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police, as telling the media.

"My brother had gone for sanitization work to the village due to coronavirus pandemic on April 14. Five people brutally thrashed him up and then forced him to drink the disinfectant that he was spraying. The locals rushed him to a local nearby hospital in Rampur first but then he was referred to TMU Hospital in Moradabad where he died," claimed Harishankar, brother of the deceased.

Also Read: Spraying People With Disinfectant Physically, Psychologically Harmful: Health Ministry