Two Sadhus Murdered In Temple By Man They Accused Of Theft In Uttar Pradesh

Two sadhus were killed inside a temple in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday night, April 27, allegedly by a man whom they had accused of theft. The accused has been arrested and charged with murder.

Identified as Raju, the accused, took bhang (cannabis) and entered the temple and killed the sadhus, 55 and 35 on Monday. The accused was later found still high on drugs, hardly wearing any clothes, around 2 km from the temple.

"The accused claimed it was the will of God," NDTV quoted Ravindra Kumar, a senior government official, as saying.

"Raju said he had bhang and then came into the temple and murdered the priests. We asked him about reports he attacked the sadhus with a sword but the accused claims he only used lathis," Kumar told reporters.

Bodies of two priests found at a temple in Bulandshahr. Police investigation underway. Post-mortem reports awaited. pic.twitter.com/SsH7hMrrSv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 28, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for strict action against the perpetrators.



The Uttar Pradesh police have clarified that there is no communal angle in the incident. The accused, who is still high, will be questioned once he is coherent.

"The two babas lived here at the temple. One person named Murai alias Raju took away a ''chimta'' (tongs) for which he was scolded and abused by the priests. After the murder, villagers were looking for him and spotted him drugged with bhang," a senior police officer, Santosh Kumar Singh, said.

