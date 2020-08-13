Ram Temple Trust Chief Tests Coronavirus Positive Days After Bhoomi Pujan In Ayodhya

The Chief of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the groundbreaking ceremony for Ram Temple on August 5, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Others on the stage during the event included Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"We were informed that Maharaj-ji has some fever, so we sent a team of doctors and they investigated and gave medicines. The fever is normal. He has mild breathlessness and we checked his oxygen level. It is saturated. There is nothing serious. We checked for coronavirus, did antigen test and there is positivity," Sarvagya Ram Mishra, District Magistrate of Mathura said.



Soon after the news surfaced, UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath enquired about the health status of Nritya Gopal Das. The Chief Minister has also directed that the chief of the Temple trust be shifted to the Medanta Hospital.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya at the mega ceremony last Wednesday. Days before the grand ceremony, a priest and at least 14 policemen on duty in the Ram Janambhoomi complex had also tested positive for coronavirus.

