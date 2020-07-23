News

'Itna Bada Kaand Karunga': Audio Clip Between 'Vikas Dubey' And 'Cop' Goes Viral

In the clip, a person believed to be Dubey is heard warning the policeman, who is presumed to be constable Rajeev Chaudhary.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   23 July 2020 6:55 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M

An audio clip of an alleged conversation between criminal Vikas Dubey, who was shot dead near Kanpur by the Uttar Pradesh police on July 10, and a cop has gone viral.

In the clip, a person believed to be Dubey is heard warning the policeman, who is presumed to be constable Rajeev Chaudhary.

Chaudhary was posted at the Choubeypur police station and was suspended after the raid conducted in Bikru village in which Dubey and his associates killed eight cops.

The call is said to have been made to the cop before the incident and the person believed to be Dubey can be heard saying that a false case is being lodged against him, The Indian Express reported.

The caller then tells the cop, "Itna bada kand karunga…yeh bhi janega kis ke pala pada…..puri jeep na maar di jaye.. itney khoon kar dunga….tah jindagi jail katunga……ab Vikas Dubey ka shikaar hoga….jab tak marunga nahi tab tak ghar nahi lautunga [There will be a giant scandal and he will understand who he has challenged. Entire jeep (the people travelling) will be killed and I am ready to serve in prison throughout life. He is now the target of Vikas Dubey, and I will return home only after killing him]."

The death of Vikas Dubey has posed many questions on his alleged association or links with the cops and politicians in Uttar Pradesh who aided him all these year when he managed to evade arrest despite being charged in over 60 criminal cases.

The notorious gangster was shot down in a contentious encounter near Kanpur by the UP Police while he was being transferred from Ujjain to Kanpur.

Also Read: "My Son Committed Unforgivable Sin": Slain Gangster Vikas Dubey's Father Backs Police Action

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian