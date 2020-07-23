'Itna Bada Kaand Karunga': Audio Clip Between 'Vikas Dubey' And 'Cop' Goes Viral

An audio clip of an alleged conversation between criminal Vikas Dubey, who was shot dead near Kanpur by the Uttar Pradesh police on July 10, and a cop has gone viral.

In the clip, a person believed to be Dubey is heard warning the policeman, who is presumed to be constable Rajeev Chaudhary.

Chaudhary was posted at the Choubeypur police station and was suspended after the raid conducted in Bikru village in which Dubey and his associates killed eight cops.

The call is said to have been made to the cop before the incident and the person believed to be Dubey can be heard saying that a false case is being lodged against him, The Indian Express reported.

The caller then tells the cop, "Itna bada kand karunga…yeh bhi janega kis ke pala pada…..puri jeep na maar di jaye.. itney khoon kar dunga….tah jindagi jail katunga……ab Vikas Dubey ka shikaar hoga….jab tak marunga nahi tab tak ghar nahi lautunga [There will be a giant scandal and he will understand who he has challenged. Entire jeep (the people travelling) will be killed and I am ready to serve in prison throughout life. He is now the target of Vikas Dubey, and I will return home only after killing him]."

The death of Vikas Dubey has posed many questions on his alleged association or links with the cops and politicians in Uttar Pradesh who aided him all these year when he managed to evade arrest despite being charged in over 60 criminal cases.

The notorious gangster was shot down in a contentious encounter near Kanpur by the UP Police while he was being transferred from Ujjain to Kanpur.

