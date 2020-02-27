Uttar Pradesh Police's Swift Response To A Woman's Distress Call Sets An Example

UP Police's quick response to a woman in distress call of a woman who was being harassed in a state transport bus is being hailed across social media.

On Monday, February 24, Twitter user @caustic_kanya while travelling in an Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus was harassed by a few men. She tweeted about the incident and tagged UP Police in the tweet.

"Dear @uppolice I'm travelling in UPSR bus and some guys sitting next to me harassing me and asking for my number," she wrote. UP Police not only responded quickly but also rushed to the spot to help the woman. They praised her for her presence of mind, and courage.

Dear @uppolice I'm travelling in UPSR bus and some guys sitting next to me harassing me and asking for my number . Plz plz plz help me I'm very scared right now 🙏 This is my ticket and bus no. pic.twitter.com/dQURpA15yp — Ciggy 🚬 (@caustic_kanya) February 24, 2020

The emergency management system in Uttar Pradesh,'Call 112', and the UP Police twitter handles were quick to reply to her tweets.

Event ID- P24022006529

Ma'am, don't worry emergency help is reaching shortly. — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) February 24, 2020





UP Police promptly tagged the handles of Ayodhya Police and Basti Police, and both responded saying necessary action has been taken.

उक्त प्रकरण में त्वरित कार्यवाही हेतु प्रभारी निरीक्षक कोतवाली नगर व चौकी प्रभारी मोहम्मदपुर को निर्देशित किया गया है। — Barabanki Police (@Barabankipolice) February 24, 2020

Thanking UP Police for helping her, user @caustic_kanya wrote: "They have taken away the two boys in their van. I'm fine and safe now."

Thankyou for your response amd concerns guys. I have now received help from UP police. They have taken away the two boys in their van. I'm fine and safe now.

Thankyou @Sirchahal , @GadhviLaxman and @Uppolice @112UttarPradesh I'll be forever grateful 🤗😊 https://t.co/fu3e1B3pYG — Ciggy 🚬 (@caustic_kanya) February 24, 2020

The UP Police, and 'Call 112', later wrote tweets praising the woman's presence of mind and courage.

"You have shown a brilliant presence of mind by sharing your live location on our WhatsApp no., which helped PRV4385 to locate you in minutes & nab the mischievous persons," it wrote.

Ma'am, your courage is commendable. You have shown a brilliant presence of mind by sharing your live location on our WhatsApp no., which helped PRV4385 to locate you in minutes & nab the mischievous persons. Thank you @ayodhya_police & @dgpup Control Room for coordinated response https://t.co/0VFxBBb8cN — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) February 24, 2020





