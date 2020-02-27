News

Uttar Pradesh Police's Swift Response To A Woman's Distress Call Sets An Example

By :  Sumanti Sen  
India   |   Published : 27 Feb 2020 10:31 AM GMT
Uttar Pradesh Police

Image Credit: Ciggy/Twitter

Tagging UP Police, Twitter user @caustic_kanya tweeted saying that she was being harassed by some men on a bus; UP Police immediately sent help.

UP Police's quick response to a woman in distress call of a woman who was being harassed in a state transport bus is being hailed across social media.

On Monday, February 24, Twitter user @caustic_kanya while travelling in an Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus was harassed by a few men. She tweeted about the incident and tagged UP Police in the tweet.

"Dear @uppolice I'm travelling in UPSR bus and some guys sitting next to me harassing me and asking for my number," she wrote. UP Police not only responded quickly but also rushed to the spot to help the woman. They praised her for her presence of mind, and courage.

The emergency management system in Uttar Pradesh,'Call 112', and the UP Police twitter handles were quick to reply to her tweets.


UP Police promptly tagged the handles of Ayodhya Police and Basti Police, and both responded saying necessary action has been taken.

Thanking UP Police for helping her, user @caustic_kanya wrote: "They have taken away the two boys in their van. I'm fine and safe now."

The UP Police, and 'Call 112', later wrote tweets praising the woman's presence of mind and courage.

"You have shown a brilliant presence of mind by sharing your live location on our WhatsApp no., which helped PRV4385 to locate you in minutes & nab the mischievous persons," it wrote.


