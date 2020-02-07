UP Police Uproots 'Marriage Tent' Assuming It To Be For Anti-CAA Gathering

Mistaking a tent set up for a wedding in Bijnor for an anti-CAA gathering, UP Police uprooted it on February 1. Among other things, the tent had gift items for the bride.

The wedding was supposed to take place on February 4 in Mohalla Mirdagan in Bijnor city. The bride's father had set up a tent near their house to assemble wedding items.

According to a report in Live Hindustan, the police, on realising their mistake, asked the family to reinstall the tent. However, they did not offer to help.

There have been multiple incidents of foot-in-mouth for the UP police in the last few months.

During the police crackdown on the Anti-CAA protests about a month back, a man who died six years back was served a notice for posing a threat to the country's law and order situation.

The man, Banne Khan, was served a notice and summoned before the local magistrate. The notice warned that he would be arrested if he failed to follow the orders.

However, it was later found that the man had died six years ago.

