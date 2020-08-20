Uttar Pradesh: Medical Student Found Dead, Doctor Accused Of Harassment, Arrested

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old medical student from Delhi was found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on August 19. The body of the student was found a few kilometres away from her college.

The family of the student has accused a doctor of harassment, who has been taken under police custody.

The student, who was pursuing her post-graduation from Agra, was missing since Tuesday evening, the family said. A case of kidnapping was also filed, hours before her body was found.

"The family of the woman told police that a medical officer - a doctor from Jalaun - was harassing her and had even threatened her," Babloo Kumar, a police officer said.

"The student was found dead Wednesday morning; the body has been sent for postmortem. The accused has been taken into custody. She had suffered injuries on her head and neck; the injury marks indicated struggle. We are trying to recover CCTV footage from the nearby areas," he added.

In the past few weeks, several appalling incidents of crimes against women have raised serious questions on the law and order in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Attacking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on August 17 wrote in a Facebook post that the state government "has completely failed in providing security to women".

"Bulandshahr, Hapur, Lakhimpur Kheri and now Gorakhpur. Such repeated incidents have proven that the Uttar Pradesh government has completely failed in providing security to women," the Congress leader old wrote.

Also Read: 10,000 Paramilitary Troops To Be Immediately Withdrawn From Jammu And Kashmir: Centre