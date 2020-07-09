News

Uttar Pradesh: 55-Yr-Old Man Arrested For Raping Cow

The incident came to the fore after volunteers of the Kartaliya Baba Ashram saw CCTV camera footage of the man raping several cows.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   9 July 2020 12:44 PM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: ANI/Twitter

In a horrifying incident of animal cruelty, a 55-year-old man allegedly raped a cow in Uttar Pradesh. The accused was arrested based on CCTV footage of the area.

The man had gone to a dairy in Sundar Nagar on July 4 around 4 AM, where he allegedly raped the cow, reported Times Now.

According to A Srivastava, Ashoka Garden police station in-charge, the accused has been arrested, and a case has been filed in relation to the incident.

In a similar incident in May 2019, a man from Ayodhya has been arrested for raping several cows at a cattle shelter in the city. The accused has been identified as Rajkumar, who hails from Nawabganj's Gonda. He frequently visited Kartaliya Baba Ashram where he was caught red-handed.

The incident came to the fore after volunteers who help with daily chores of the Kartaliya Baba Ashram discovered CCTV camera footage of a man raping several cows. From then onwards, the volunteers kept a close watch on the shelter.

Jogendra Kumar said that Rajkumar was arrested and booked under sections 376 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), for cruelty against animals.

Also Read: Ayodhya: Man Arrested For Repeatedly Raping Several Cows In Cattle Shelter

