Uttar Pradesh: 55-Yr-Old Man Arrested For Raping Cow

In a horrifying incident of animal cruelty, a 55-year-old man allegedly raped a cow in Uttar Pradesh. The accused was arrested based on CCTV footage of the area.

The man had gone to a dairy in Sundar Nagar on July 4 around 4 AM, where he allegedly raped the cow, reported Times Now.

According to A Srivastava, Ashoka Garden police station in-charge, the accused has been arrested, and a case has been filed in relation to the incident.

One 55-yr-old man arrested after CCTV footage showed that he was involved in unnatural sex with a cow at a dairy in Sundar Nagar. Incident took place at around 4 am on 4 July. Case registered. Accused arrested: A Srivastava, Ashoka Garden Police Station In-Charge, Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/DXN29nF01K — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

In a similar incident in May 2019, a man from Ayodhya has been arrested for raping several cows at a cattle shelter in the city. The accused has been identified as Rajkumar, who hails from Nawabganj's Gonda. He frequently visited Kartaliya Baba Ashram where he was caught red-handed.



The incident came to the fore after volunteers who help with daily chores of the Kartaliya Baba Ashram discovered CCTV camera footage of a man raping several cows. From then onwards, the volunteers kept a close watch on the shelter.

Jogendra Kumar said that Rajkumar was arrested and booked under sections 376 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), for cruelty against animals.

