UP Horror: 35-Yr-Old Man Kills Wife, Chops & Grinds Her Body Before Dumping Remains

An Uttar Pradesh man, Ravindra Kumar, has been arrested for strangling his 27-year-old pregnant wife, grinding and burning the body and then dumping the remains on Rae Bareli district's outskirts.

The incident took place on January 4 and came to light only on January 14 after the victim's elder daughter narrated the incident to her grandmother. The daughter had herself witnessed the murder of her mother, Urmila.

"After a complaint by the woman's family, a team visited Ravindra's home and informed Deeh police. Cops tried to trace the woman but failed. On January 10, Urmila's sister Vidya Devi reached Deeh police station and lodged a report against Ravindra accusing him of killing her sister," India today quoted Circle Officer (CO) Vineet Singh as saying.

Singh said that on January 4, Ravindra had dialled 112 and informed the cops that Urmila was missing.

Her charred remains were later recovered and sent for DNA profiling to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Lucknow.

Urmila and Ravindra, who got married in 2011, had two daughters aged seven and eleven.

However, police suspect that Ravindra wanted a boy and was afraid Urmila would deliver a girl again.

According to their elder daughter, her grandfather Karam Chandra and uncles Sanjeev and Brijesh were also involved in the gruesome murder of her mother.

On January 14, all the accused were arrested by six police teams.

During interrogation, Kumar confessed that he killed his wife in a fit of rage following an argument, used a sharp-edged weapon to chop the body and then ground the pieces in a flour mill before disposing of it.

Also Read: 19-Yr-Old Dalit Woman Gang-Raped, Murdered In Gujarat