Uttar Pradesh Lawyer Allegedly Shot At, Beaten Up By Accused Linked To A Gang In Prayagraj: Police

A lawyer, identified as Abhishek Shukla, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj was allegedly shot at and thrashed by some men linked to a particular gang, the UP police said on August 10.

Shukla, the newly-elected joint secretary of Bar Association, was attacked by "members of criminal Atiq Ahmad's gang". The incident happened at Jagriti Vihar Chowk in Prayagraj. He was then admitted to a hospital after he suffered serious injuries.

Sanjeev Kumar Singh, ex-joint secretary, Library High Court Bar Association said: "We were at Jagriti Vihar Chowk, our vehicle touched the vehicles of the accused and they abused us. When we asked them to stop abusing us, they shot at us with a country-made pistol. Abhishek Shukla, the joint secretary of the bar association of High Court was injured in the incident."

"According to the complaints filed by members of Allahabad High Court Bar Association, some men belonging to criminal Atiq Ahmad's gang had fired upon Abhishek Shukla, the newly-elected joint secretary of Bar Association. The injured has been shifted to hospital. We have registered the case," Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Prem Prakash said.

The top cop also said that the accused are missing.

"The bullet missed the advocate. Police are searching for them. We are checking their records in old cases against them," the cop added.

