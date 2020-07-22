Uttar Pradesh: Journalist Shot At In Front Of Daughters Dies, 9 Arrested

Vikram Joshi, a journalist from Uttar Pradesh, who was shot at in Ghaziabad near Delhi on July 20 in front of his two daughters, succumbed to his injuries this morning at a hospital.

The shocking attack on the journalist took place near his residence and was captured on a CCTV footage.

He was travelling on a motorcycle with his two daughters when a group of men assaulted him and shot at him at around 10:30 PM on Monday. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition was said to be critical.

Nine accused have been arrested in the case and two policemen have also been suspended.

The journalist's family said that they would not permit the officials concerned to take the body for post-mortem. The District magistrate reached the hospital this morning soon after the family sought his presence.

Vikram Joshi paid the price of police's incompetence with his life, his family claims.

Several journalists have also demanded compensation for the family and had organised a sit-in protest along with the family outside the hospital.

Joshi was attacked four days after he complained to the police about his niece being harassed by a group of men. In the shocking footage, a group of men can be seen stopping the journalist in Vijay Nagar area of Ghaziabad and attacking him.

Reacting to the journalist's death, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "Vikram Joshi was killed because he protested against his niece's harassment. Condolences to the bereaved family. They promised Ram Rajya and delivered Goondaraj."

"My heartfelt condolences to the family of Vikram Joshi, a fearless journalist who passed away today. He was shot in UP for filing an FIR to book his niece's molesters. An atmosphere of fear has has been created in the country. Voices being muzzled. Media not spared. Shocking (sic)," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath has announced a Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia amount for the journalist's family, free education to kids and a job for his wife. The CM has also assured security to the kin of the deceased.

