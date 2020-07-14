News

Uttar Pradesh: FIR Against Minister For Painting Trader's House In Saffron Colour In Prayagraj

According to the complaint "the men who painted the streets were sent by UP minister Nand Gopal Nandi".

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   14 July 2020 12:50 PM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: ANI/Twitter

An FIR has been filed by a businessman, Ravi Gupta, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj against a group of people who allegedly painted his house saffron despite objections, claiming that he was threatened and abused after he asked them to stop.

A second FIR filed by another resident claimed that men were sent by UP Minister Nand Gopal Nandi, whose home is on that street. The minister, however, said that this is "development work" and said the controversy is "needless".

Several houses were painted saffron and religious symbols were painted on many of them.

"All I want is that the constitutional safeguards to me as a citizen should not be tampered with. I should be allowed to live in peace. I am a trader... no one should trouble me. I only said that I do not want to get my house painted. But I was abused and my house was forcibly painted," NDTV quoted Gupta as saying.

Another FIR was filed by a resident against unknown people. The complaint says that "the men who painted the streets were sent by UP minister Nand Gopal Nandi".

Prayagraj Police said that the cases are being investigated and action would be taken in the matter.

Nandi said that the FIR is a "conspiracy". "It is not entirely 'bhagwa' (saffron). I can spot red, green, and even a 'chocolaty' colour. Some people - it seems- do not like beautification. These people are 'Vikas-Virodhi' (against the development)," he said.

"And then there are people who think they will become 'netas' (politicians) if they raise their voice. It's not only in my street but a river of development is flowing through Prayagraj," he told reporters.

