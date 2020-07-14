An FIR has been filed by a businessman, Ravi Gupta, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj against a group of people who allegedly painted his house saffron despite objections, claiming that he was threatened and abused after he asked them to stop.

A second FIR filed by another resident claimed that men were sent by UP Minister Nand Gopal Nandi, whose home is on that street. The minister, however, said that this is "development work" and said the controversy is "needless".

Several houses were painted saffron and religious symbols were painted on many of them.

Prayagraj: Two complaints registered for allegedly painting houses on a street in saffron color without owner's consent. Ashutosh Mishra SP Crime says, "Two persons filed complaints that their houses were forcefully painted saffron by some people. Complaint registered, probe on." pic.twitter.com/2qD2J6vs3R — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 13, 2020

"All I want is that the constitutional safeguards to me as a citizen should not be tampered with. I should be allowed to live in peace. I am a trader... no one should trouble me. I only said that I do not want to get my house painted. But I was abused and my house was forcibly painted," NDTV quoted Gupta as saying.



Another FIR was filed by a resident against unknown people. The complaint says that "the men who painted the streets were sent by UP minister Nand Gopal Nandi".

BJP goons forcibly entering homes & painting them in saffron colour

Some Houses Also Have Images of Gods & Goddess Painted on themhttps://t.co/2poLDd0MPS@IndiasMuslims pic.twitter.com/t3bpo3V2N9 — faizan (@faizan0008) July 14, 2020

Prayagraj Police said that the cases are being investigated and action would be taken in the matter.



Nandi said that the FIR is a "conspiracy". "It is not entirely 'bhagwa' (saffron). I can spot red, green, and even a 'chocolaty' colour. Some people - it seems- do not like beautification. These people are 'Vikas-Virodhi' (against the development)," he said.

"And then there are people who think they will become 'netas' (politicians) if they raise their voice. It's not only in my street but a river of development is flowing through Prayagraj," he told reporters.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Employee Restores COVID-19 Helpline From Hospital After Team Members Test Positive For Coronavirus