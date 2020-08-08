News

Uttar Pradesh: Hospital Security Guard Caught On Camera Thrashing Elderly Woman In Prayagraj, Arrested

The horrifying video shows the guard, identified as Sanjay Mishra, kicking the elderly woman at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital as she screams for help. The woman had taken shelter outside the hospital in Prayagraj on August 6.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   8 Aug 2020 6:10 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
In a shocking incident, a security guard at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj was caught on camera beating an elderly homeless woman outside the hospital. The guard was then arrested late last night on August 7 after the video went viral on social media.

The horrifying video shows the guard, identified as Sanjay Mishra, kicking the elderly woman at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital as she screams for help. The woman had taken shelter outside the hospital in Prayagraj on August 6.

In the video, she is seen lying on the ground as the guard mercilessly beats her. An FIR was also registered against the guard and the hospital has also blacklisted the private agency that hired the security guard.

After the video surfaced on social media, the woman was admitted to the same hospital for treatment.

"Why is a guard of a hospital in Prayagraj thrashing this old woman @Uppolice? This is how poor people will have access to healthcare @upgovt? Shameful to say the least. (sic)," a Twitter user wrote, demanding action against the accused.

