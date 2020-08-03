Actor Anupam Shyam Diagnosed With Kidney Infection, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 20 Lakh Financial Aid

Days after TV Actor Anupam Shyam, who is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Mumbai hospital after he was diagnosed with kidney infection, appealed for financial help from the television fraternity, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an assistance of Rs 20 lakh for treatment of the actor.

The 62-year-old actor, was working on the TV show "Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya" and in films like "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Bandit Queen" and has a huge fan base. The actor however, was undergoing dialysis at Apex Kidney Care in the north Mumbai suburb of Malad and was later shifted to Lifeline Hospital in Goregaon on July 27 after he collapsed during dialysis.

According to the UP government, the financial assistance announced by the CM will be provided from the CM Relief Fund.

The family had reached out to the actor's friends, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's charity Being Human Foundation for financial help and also received a call from Manoj Bajpayee, the actor's co-star.

"He could not get good treatment due to financial crisis. I have informed his friends about his health and also reached out to Being Human through their website. I even got a call from Manoj Bajpayee, who said he will look into the matter," the actor's brother Anurag said.

The actor's last screen appearance was on the show "Krishna Chali London", which ended in June.

