Congress To Run 1,000 Buses For Stranded Migrants As UP CM Yogi Adityanath Agrees To Priyanka Gandhi's Request

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   18 May 2020 3:35 PM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Congress To Run 1,000 Buses For Stranded Migrants As UP CM Yogi Adityanath Agrees To Priyanka Gandhi

Image Credit: The Economic Times, Dainik Bhaskar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accepted Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's offer to run 1,000 buses for migrant workers desperate to go home amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

The state government wrote to the Congress leader's office demanding details of the buses, their numbers and the details of the drivers.

This comes two days after CM Adityanath accused the Congress leader of doing politics in the name of helping migrant workers.

Priyanka Gandhi had urged CM Adityanath to permit the party to arrange buses for stranded migrant workers. The appeal made on May 16 in a video message was on the same day when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lashed out at her brother Rahul Gandhi for doing "dramabaazi" after he interacted with migrants resting under a flyover in the national capital.

"We want to run 500 buses from the Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad and a similar number of buses from the Noida border. The Congress party will bear the expense for the same. We will observe all the protocols while helping these migrant workers reach home. We seek permission to run these 1,000 buses," read a statement from Priyanka Gandhi's office.

A day before Priyanka Gandhi's appeal to the UP government, 24 migrant workers were killed when a trailer rammed a stationary truck on a highway near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh.

"Respected chief minister, I am requesting you, this is not the time for politics. Our buses are standing at the border. Thousands of labourers and migrants are walking towards their homes without food or water and after fighting all troubles. Let us help them. Give permission to our buses," Congress leader said in a video message.

In another tweet, she said, "Our buses are standing at the border. Thousands of nation-builders workers and migrants are walking in the sun. Give permission Yogi Adityanath ji. Let us help our brothers and sisters."

She also put out a video of empty buses waiting at the state border and had ordered the Congress to arrange buses without UP government's response to her appeal.

Congress Helps Migrant Worker Seeking Govt's Help

Recently, a video shared by Indian journalist Salman Ravi, from BBC Hindi, showed a migrant worker weeping as he describes his situation.

"He (PM Modi) can sit comfortably and ask for people to fetch things for himself, who will fetch things for us?" the poor worker asked.

The group of migrants was walking from Ambala in Haryana to their village in Madhya Pradesh, a distance of 600kms.

After the video went viral on social media, members of the Indian National Congress, searched the group and helped them get on a bus to their village.

In a follow-up video, the man is seen thanking Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, for helping them with transport and food.

