Chased By Eve Teasers, UP Topper Dies In Accident After Falling Off Bike

A 20-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr was killed on August 10 in a road accident by two bike-borne men who chased and allegedly eve-teased her.

The family of the girl, Sudeeksha Bhati, has alleged that she met with an accident because two men on a bike chased her and tried to harass her while she was on a separate motorcycle with her uncle.

The district administration, however, has not found any evidence of harassment.

Sudeeksha overcame many obstacles to secure 98 per cent marks in her class 12 board exams in 2018 and received a full-time scholarship at a prestigious university in the United States.

She had returned to Bulandshahr from US in June amid the COVID-19 pandemic and was scheduled to go back in August.

On August 10, Sudeeksha and her uncle left on a bike from their village in UP's Gautam Budh Nagar and were on their way to a relative's place in Sikandrabad when the unfortunate incident occurred.

"There were two men on the other bike. They were passing comments on her and were driving recklessly," Omkar Bhati, a family member said.

"When we crossed the Bulandshahr town, we entered a village. A bike then overtook us several times; the biker was driving recklessly. He then started performing stunts. I slowed my motorcycle but the other bike hit ours. We both fell but my niece suffered head injuries. I could not recognise the driver of the other bike and he escaped shortly after we met with the accident," Satender Bhati, Sudeeksha's uncle narrated their ordeal.

In contrast to the family's claims, Ravindra Kumar, the district magistrate today said: "The motorcycle was being driven by her brother, a minor, and not Sudeeksha's uncle. So far, there is no evidence of harassment."

The Bulandshahr Police have said they are investigating the case.

"The police team that went to the spot had questioned eyewitnesses who said a Royal Enfield Bullet was coming from the front and it suddenly stopped (near their bike) because of the traffic, which led to the accident. The body of the woman was sent for the postmortem," Atul Shrivastava, a senior cop in Bulandshahr said.

"At that time when the accident happened, the relative or any eyewitness had not spoken about any harassment," the cop added.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has condemned the incident and demanded action against the accused.

