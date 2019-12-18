News

Minor Girl Stripped, Father Thrashed On Way To File Complaint Against Eve-Teasers In UP

The Logical Indian Crew Uttar Pradesh

December 18th, 2019 / 3:41 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

UP Girl Father Thrashed

Image Credit: India Today

A 17-year-old girl was half-stripped and her father and sister-in-law assaulted by two men while they were on their way to register a complaint against the men for eve-teasing, in a local police station in Gorakhpur’s Chauri Chaura area 

The shocking incident took place on Sunday, December 15, when the accused, brothers, tore the girl’s clothes and beat up her father.

Both the accused were arrested on December 16, Monday. 

The girl in her complaint stated the the brothers, Gautam and Mukesh, used to stalk her and would often pass inappropriate comments at her.

When the family complained to the police, they issued a warning to the brothers. However, that did not deter them from further harassing the girl, following which the family decided to lodge a complaint against them.

India Today quoted Circle Officer Chauri Chaura, Rachna Mishra, as saying: “A case has been registered against the accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 462 (punishment for same offence when committed by person entrusted with custody), 354 A (sexual harassment), 341 (wrongful restraint), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.”

Also Read: Hyderabad: Stalker Stabs Minor Girl For Not Reciprocating Love; Victim Battles For Her Life

Contributors

Written by : Sumanti Sen

Edited by : Shweta Kothari

