UP: Rape Victim Hangs Herself After Police Refuses To File Complaint

The Logical Indian Crew Uttar Pradesh

January 9th, 2020 / 6:10 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Image Credit: Static Images

In a horrifying incident, 22-year-old law student ended her life by hanging herself at her residence on January 7, four months after she was raped by two men in Semrava village in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki.

The body of the LLB student was found hanging from the roof at her residence in the Jahagirabad police station area on Tuesday.

The deceased had lodged a rape complaint against a government employee and his friend about two months ago, alleging gangrape.

According to the deceased’s mother, police had initially refused to file a complaint against the village revenue clerk and his friend who had allegedly raped the student. The victim alleged that Shivpaltan and Shivkumar, of Semrava village, had raped her four months ago.

The victim’s mother claims that her daughter was under pressure from the two accused which compelled her to commit suicide.

“We had to move court before an FIR was registered in October last year. Even then, the case was not properly investigated. My daughter was deeply perturbed by the attitude of the police. She was also being threatened by the accused,” the mother told the media.

Barabanki Superintendent of Police (SP) Akash Tomar dismissed the allegations.

The SP said the final report had been drafted, but it was yet to be submitted in court. He also said that an abetment to suicide case had been filed on the mother’s complaint.

“It is alleged that the deceased student and her mother had been booked in a case of fraud by the two accused and the girl’s mother had framed them in a rape case. We are getting all complaints probed by additional SP (north),” the SP said.

Also Read: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Orders To Set Up 22 Fast-Track Courts For POCSO, Rape Cases

Contributors

Written by : Navya Singh

Edited by : Shweta Kothari

