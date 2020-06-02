'Why Waste Kits, Resources On Tablighis?' UP Doc's Hate Rant Against Islamic Sect Members Caught On Cam

A doctor in Uttar Pradesh, principal of Kanpur's Ganesh Shankar Vidhyarthi Medical College, Dr Aarti Lalchandani, was caught on camera referring to members of Tablighi Jamaat as terrorists and saying that they should be sent to jail or to 'jungles and dungeons' instead of hospitals.

"We should not say this, but they are terrorists. And we are providing them VIP treatment, providing them food... exhausting our resources on them," she allegedly said in the video clip, adding that the hospital was "wasting" PPE kits on the Islamic sect members.

In April, Dr Aarti Lalchandani's hospital administration had reported alleged misbehavior by members of Tablighi Jamaat, claiming that the members of the Islamic sect were spitting randomly and also "breaking all norms of social distancing" in the hospital.

As the video clip went viral, a former Kanpur MP demanded the removal of the woman doctor from the post and a case be filed against her.

On the other hand, refusing the claims, Dr Aarti Lalchandani said that she did make the remarks, but also said that the video was "tampered" with as she did not refer to any community or target the community.

CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, a former MP, demanded a probe into the incident. "If found guilty, the Principal should be immediately removed from the post and an FIR lodged against her," the leader said.

While the authenticity of the video could not be independently verified, it showed Dr Lalchandani making derogatory remarks about one particular community. She also accused the BJP of "appeasement" and of "exhausting" the state's resources on treating infected Jamaat members.

She said that state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should order that no state resources should be used on the treatment of Jamaat members.

"Those who should be in jail, you are bringing them here for treatment, feeding them, getting others infected, wasting manpower and kits," the doctor can be heard saying in the video.

"They should be kept in solitary confinement in jail. You are keeping them in isolation ward," Dr Lalchandani said.

