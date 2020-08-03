News

Over 60 Villages Inundated In UP's Bahraich District After Nepal Releases Water Into Rivers

"Following the release of lakhs of cusec of water by Nepal, at least 61 villages in the district have been inundated," Additional District Magistrate Jai Chandra Pandey said.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   3 Aug 2020 9:32 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-03T15:12:24+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Over 60 Villages Inundated In UP

Over 60 villages in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district have been flooded after Nepal released water from its three barrages into rivers on August 2, affecting over 1.50 lakh people and damaging 171 houses.

Several National Disaster Response Force teams, nearly 48 medical teams and veterinary teams have been deployed for relief and rescue work.

"Following the release of lakhs of cusec of water by Nepal, at least 61 villages in the district have been inundated. The administration is providing relief to the affected people," Additional District Magistrate Jai Chandra Pandey said.

At least 61 villages located in Kaisarganj, Mahsi and Mihipurva tehsils, home to 1.50 lakh people have been affected due to the deluge.

"The condition is very bad in seven villages. As many as 131 kutcha houses have been damaged. Twenty-three flood posts have been made. Apart from this, one motorboat, 179 boats, one platoon of flood PAC and NDRF have also been pressed into service," Pandey said.

Medical facilities, vaccination of animals, tarpaulin sheets and food packets are being distributed, he added.

"About 3.15 lakh cusec water was released into rivers from Sharda, Girijapuri and Saryu barrages. The levels of rivers at these places were below the danger mark, but Ghagara was flowing 108 centimetres above the danger mark at Elgin bridge. Along with the barrages, the embankments are also being constantly monitored," Executive Engineer (Flood) Shobit Kushwaha said.

Also Read: Bihar Floods: Nearly 15 Lakh Affected In 11 Districts, NDRF Teams Rescue Over 1.36 Lakh People

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian