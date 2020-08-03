Over 60 Villages Inundated In UP's Bahraich District After Nepal Releases Water Into Rivers

Over 60 villages in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district have been flooded after Nepal released water from its three barrages into rivers on August 2, affecting over 1.50 lakh people and damaging 171 houses.

Several National Disaster Response Force teams, nearly 48 medical teams and veterinary teams have been deployed for relief and rescue work.

"Following the release of lakhs of cusec of water by Nepal, at least 61 villages in the district have been inundated. The administration is providing relief to the affected people," Additional District Magistrate Jai Chandra Pandey said.

At least 61 villages located in Kaisarganj, Mahsi and Mihipurva tehsils, home to 1.50 lakh people have been affected due to the deluge.

"The condition is very bad in seven villages. As many as 131 kutcha houses have been damaged. Twenty-three flood posts have been made. Apart from this, one motorboat, 179 boats, one platoon of flood PAC and NDRF have also been pressed into service," Pandey said.

Medical facilities, vaccination of animals, tarpaulin sheets and food packets are being distributed, he added.



"About 3.15 lakh cusec water was released into rivers from Sharda, Girijapuri and Saryu barrages. The levels of rivers at these places were below the danger mark, but Ghagara was flowing 108 centimetres above the danger mark at Elgin bridge. Along with the barrages, the embankments are also being constantly monitored," Executive Engineer (Flood) Shobit Kushwaha said.

