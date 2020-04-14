News

Uttar Pradesh: Man Booked For Refusing To Eat Food Cooked By Dalit At Quarantine Centre In Kushinagar

By :  Aditi Chattopadhyay  
India   |   Published : 14 April 2020 8:36 AM GMT
Uttar Pradesh: Man Booked For Refusing To Eat Food Cooked By Dalit At Quarantine Centre In Kushinagar

Image credit: Pieter Friedrich/Twitter (Representational Image)

The village head, Lilawati Devi, who is a Dalit, went to the quarantine centre and prepared food for the five people lodged there due to the cook's absence on April 10, but a man refused to eat the food.

A complaint was registered against a person in a quarantine centre in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on April 13 for allegedly refusing to eat food cooked by a Dalit village head at a quarantine centre, police said.

According to an NDTV report, the man was identified as Seraj Ahmad from Bhujouli Khurd village of the district, is housed at a quarantine centre set up in a primary school in the village along with four others.

The police informed that Ahmad returned to the village from Delhi on March 29 and has been staying in the quarantine centre since then.

The village head, Lilawati Devi, who is a Dalit, went to the quarantine centre and prepared food for the five people lodged there due to the cook's absence on April 10. However, Ahmad refused to have the food cooked by her.

Reportedly, Devi informed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deshdeepak Singh and Block Development Officer Ramakant regarding the incident. She subsequently lodged a police complaint on April 12.

R K Yadav, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Khadda police station said a case has been filed against Ahmad under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Also Read: Bengaluru: Hate Campaign In The Face Of Coronavirus Outbreak Triggers Attack

