[Video] Will Take Revenge Against Those Involved In Violence: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
December 20th, 2019 / 3:58 PM / Updated 3 hours ago
Image Credits: NDTV
Reacting to the protests that turned violent over the contentious Citizenship Act and NRC in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said his government will take “revenge” on those involved in the violence by auctioning their property to compensate for the losses.
“There is no place for violence in a democracy. In the name of opposing the CAA, the Congress, SP and Left parties have pushed the entire country to fire. There was violence in Lucknow and Sambhal and we will deal with it strictly. All properties of those involved in damaging public assets will be seized and auctioned to compensate for the losses,” said the UP CM.
He said that the violent protesters have been captured in video and CCTV footage.
The prohibitory orders under section 144 were in force in the state since 8 November, and no demonstration can take place without permission from the authority.
नागरिकता कानून के मुद्दे पर गुमराह करके लोगों को हिंसा के लिए प्रेरित करना देशद्रोही कृत्य है।
उपद्रवियों को चिन्हित कर लिया गया है। उपद्रवियों ने पब्लिक प्रॉपर्टी को जो भी नुकसान पहुँचाया है, हम उसकी वसूली उन उपद्रवियों की संपत्ति नीलाम करके करेंगें। pic.twitter.com/vSHlX7Id7E
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 19, 2019
Lashing out at the Opposition, he said that confusion on CAA is being spread by them. “The CAA its is not against any religion or section of society. It will ensure safety and help refugees from the other countries,” Adityanath contended.
On Thursday, anti-citizenship law protesters hurled stones and damaged police outposts in some areas of Lucknow. The violent protesters set multiple vehicles ablaze, forcing police to use tear-gas shells to bring the situation under control.
The protesters torched a state-run bus at Parivartan Chowk, close to the district magistrate’s office, and set police post in Satkhanda area in Lucknow. Another police post was damaged in Madeyganj. The police took 20 people in custody.
The Police have arrested over 350 people in connection with Thursday’s violent protests.
