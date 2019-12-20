News

[Video] Will Take Revenge Against Those Involved In Violence: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Logical Indian Crew Uttar Pradesh

December 20th, 2019 / 3:58 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

UP CM Revenge Yogi

Image Credits: NDTV

Reacting to the protests that turned violent over the contentious Citizenship Act and NRC in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said his government will take “revenge” on those involved in the violence by auctioning their property to compensate for the losses.

“There is no place for violence in a democracy. In the name of opposing the CAA, the Congress, SP and Left parties have pushed the entire country to fire. There was violence in Lucknow and Sambhal and we will deal with it strictly. All properties of those involved in damaging public assets will be seized and auctioned to compensate for the losses,” said the UP CM.

He said that the violent protesters have been captured in video and CCTV footage.

The prohibitory orders under section 144 were in force in the state since 8 November, and no demonstration can take place without permission from the authority.

 

Lashing out at the Opposition, he said that confusion on CAA is being spread by them. “The CAA its is not against any religion or section of society. It will ensure safety and help refugees from the other countries,” Adityanath contended.

On Thursday, anti-citizenship law protesters hurled stones and damaged police outposts in some areas of Lucknow. The violent protesters set multiple vehicles ablaze, forcing police to use tear-gas shells to bring the situation under control.

The protesters torched a state-run bus at Parivartan Chowk, close to the district magistrate’s office, and set police post in Satkhanda area in Lucknow. Another police post was damaged in Madeyganj. The police took 20 people in custody.

The Police have arrested over 350 people in connection with Thursday’s violent protests.

Also Read: Massive Anti-CAA Showdown Across India: Stones Pelted, Vehicles Torched, Police Stations Vandalised In UP

Contributors

Written by : Debarghya Sil

Edited by : Shweta Kothari

SHARES
Will Take Revenge Against Those Involved In Violence: UP CM Yogi Adityanath"]
Will Take Revenge Against Those Involved In Violence: UP CM Yogi Adityanath"]

Related Stories

Uttar Pradesh: 100 BJP MLAs Protest Against Yogi Adityanath Govt

CJI Bobde Hyderabad encounter killings

‘Justice Must Never Take The Form Of Revenge’: CJI Bobde On Hyderabad Encounter Killings

Stray Animal Payment Yogi Employment

Take Care Of Cows, Get Paid From UP Govt: Yogi Adityanath’s New Scheme

Deny Minimum Support Price To Farmers Who Are Involved In Stubble Burning: NGT On Delhi Air Pollution

Indian Dads Are Breaking Stereotypes By Being Actively Involved In Their Children’s Lives

Dalit BJP MP Writes To PM Modi, “Yogi Adityanath Threw Me Out For Complaining About Discrimination”

Latest on The Logical Indian

News

12 Worried BJP MLAs Meet Assam CM, Urge Him To Allay Fears 

News

Mumbai: 8 Schoolboys Suspended For Violent, Sexually Explicit Whatsapp Chat About Female Classmates

Exclusive

As Focus Shifts To Anti-CAA Protests, Slowdown In Indian Economy Remains Unaddressed

Get Inspired

Virgin Atlantic Passenger Gives His First-Class Seat To Elderly Woman, Makes Her ‘Dream’ Come True

News

Actress Parineeti Chopra Removed As ‘Beti Bachao’ Ambassador For Anti-CAA Views

Environment

India Reported Most Number Of Pollution-Related Deaths In 2017: Report

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.