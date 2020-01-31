Wife Of UP Kidnapper Who Held 23 Children Hostage, Stoned To Death By Villagers

The wife of the Uttar Pradesh man who held two dozen children hostage, at a birthday party, succumbed to the injuries after she was attacked with stones and beaten by the villagers.

According to the reports, she was taken away by the villagers and beaten up while she was trying to escape. The police rushed to rescue her from the angry mob and admitted her to a local hospital in critical condition.

"The woman has succumbed to injuries, we are waiting for a post-mortem report, further details on the cause of death will only come out after the report," informed senior police officer, Mohit Agarwal.

The suspect, who has been identified as Subhash Batham, had reportedly kidnapped nearly 23 children on the pretext of his one-year-old daughter's birthday, on Thursday night. He was shot dead by the police last night after an eight-hour standoff at a village in Farrukhabad district - about 300km southwest of Lucknow.



"The accused was killed and there were about 23 children who were rescued safely," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi told reporters at a hurriedly called press conference at 1:20 am.

Uttar Pradesh DGP, OP Singh, said that the rescue operation in Farrukhabad lasted for around eight hours. Singh also informed the accused was threatening to carry out a blast.

"The operation lasted for around eight hours. We tried to engage him constructively through talks but we got information that he had firing capability and there was a possibility that he had explosives in his possession. He was threatening to carry out a blast," he said.

It has been reported that Batham was sentenced to life imprisonment in a 2001 murder case and was out on a bail. He had allegedly opened fire at police and also threw a hand grenade at police. Three police officers and a villager were left injured.

Police said Batham seemed to be mentally unstable and had earlier sent out a letter to the local district magistrate stating the lack of toilet facilities in his house and had been denied a government housing under the central government's scheme.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an award of ₹10 lakh for the UP Police team that successfully carried out the rescue operation.



"All personnel who took part in the operation will be given a certificate of appreciation," said UP Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish K Awasthi.

Also Read: Ayodhya: Villagers Chop-Off Noses Of Man, Woman Over Alleged Affair

