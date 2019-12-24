CAA Unrest: Death Toll In Uttar Pradesh Touches 18, 705 Arrested, Over 5,000 Under Custody

The death toll in Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests has now reached 18, Uttar Pradesh after an eight-year-old boy lost life amid the unrest. A total of 5,400 people have been taken under custody until now, and around 705 have been put behind bars.

The state government is also planning to book around 250 protesters, who instigated violence, under the National Security Act (NSA).

On Saturday, clashes broke out between anti-CAA protesters and the police in Rampur after protestors set ablaze Yatimkhana police post in Kanpur and took to heavy stone-pelting, leaving many people including police officers injured.

Around 57 policemen were hit by bullets while 269 policemen were reportedly injured in Uttar Pradesh. The UP Police also seized 405 revolvers and pistols and have filed 60 FIRs against protestors over various charges including rioting.

The UP Police has also arrested Social activists Deepak Mishra and SR Darpuri in the cracking down against protestors.

Director-General of Police OP Singh claimed that women and children were used as “shields by the protestors”. He maintained that police did not open fire and said that the deaths were due to cross firing between protestors.

“We are clear and transparent in this. If anyone died due to our fire, we will conduct a judicial inquiry and take action. But nothing happened from our side,” he said.

Clashes with police were reported after Friday prayers from Bhadohi, Bahraich, Amroha, Farurukhabad, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Hapur, Hathras, Bulandshahr, Hamirpur and Mahoba districts and cases were registered.

Students Outside UP Bhawan

As many as 46 students, including 27 women, were detained outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan on Monday when they were about to begin a protest against the police’s action during the protests in the state. The protesters were demanding the resignation of chief minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue.

AMU Protests

After a halt of four days, the Aligarh Muslim University again witnessed protests with hundreds of non-teaching staff joining hands with teachers’ association to oppose the CAA. Multiple instances of police action on students also surfaced.

The AMU has set up a judicial panel to conduct an internal inquiry into violent incidents that took place on December 15 and 16 on the campus.

Strict Surveillance

The UP Police is also monitoring 13,000 social media accounts claimed to be spreading misleading, hateful content. More than 100 people have been arrested for inciting violence through social media platforms.

On Saturday, many parts of the state remained under lockdown. Internet services were suspended in 14 districts while all schools and colleges were shut for security purposes.

UP Govt Decides To Confiscate Properties

The Yogi Adityanath government in the state has started sealing the properties of those involved in the violence and damage of public property during the protests.

“We will attach their properties of those who have been identified through the video footage,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday.

The cost of the damage made to public and private properties during the unrest would be reimbursed with fines collected from those involved. Several protesters in Lucknow have been identified, and notices have been sent to them by the state administration.

