In Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, the district administration in has issued notices to 11 anti-CAA protestors, directing them to sign a personal bond of Rs 50 lakh each with an undertaking that they would not indulge in any disruptive activities henceforth.

According to police report, the notices have been issued under Section 111 of CrPC (magistrate order against any person who is likely to commit a breach of peace).

"The 11 persons have been told in the notices that police suspect that they may get involved in violence and therefore a personal bond of Rs 50 lakh and two sureties for the same amount should be taken from each of them," National Herald quoted Nakhasa Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Kumar as saying.

24 other people too will receive this notice.

Station House Officer (SHO), Nakhasa police station, Devendra Singh Dhama said that a few days ago, a report mentioning names of 36 people was sent to the district administration, requesting that these persons be told to sign a bond to ensure that peace is maintained under section 107/116 of CrPC.

"Among these are women protesters and men helping them. We prepared a list on the basis of a preliminary inquiry," said Dhama.

Around 500 women are staging a protest round-the-clock at a farm near Hussaina Bagh in Nakhasa police station area since last month.

FIR against unidentified persons have been registered under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 505 (statement conducing public mischief) but no arrests have been made in the case yet.

Two persons died and several were injured during an anti-CAA protest in Sambhal on December 19 and 20 last year.

12 FIRs were registered in connection with the violence and 43 people were arrested. Some of the accused have been released on bail.

Meanwhile in Bengaluru, to curb the communal unrest, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has decided to seek Rs 10 lakh as a bond from fringe groups for organising rallies or meetings.

The rule will be applicable only for groups that are already facing police cases or have faced actions in the past, for organising protests and rallies that have led to communal unrest in the district.

The Dakshina Kannada district police said that on seeking permission from the local magistrate to organize a rally or meet, the issue will be handled on a case-to-case basis and the groups have to furnish the bond upfront.

Currently, the organisers have to furnish a bond of Rs 500 to the district administration to organise meetings and rallies.

The district administration is of the opinion that increasing the bond will deter fringe groups from organising rallies that could lead to communal disturbances.



