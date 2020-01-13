Amid Anti-CAA Protest, UP Sends List Of Illegal Immigrants To Union Home Ministry
The Logical Indian Crew Uttar Pradesh
January 13th, 2020 / 3:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago
Image Credits: The Times Of India, One India
Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to implement the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) after the Yogi Adityanath government sent a refugees list across 19 districts in the state to the Union Home Ministry.
The CAA has come into effect from January 10 after the Union home ministry issued a notification.
A report made by the state government – “Uttar Pradesh Mein Aaye Pakistan, Afghanistan Aevam Bangladesh ke Sharnarthio ki Aapbeeti Kahani” consist details of personal stories of refugees most of whom are Hindus from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, the Times of India reported.
The home department last week had instructed the district magistrate to identify refugees from the three countries and submit a list to the government. On analyzing the report, it was found that 40,000 non-Muslim illegal immigrants have been living in the state in 19 districts including Varanasi, Hapur, Amethi, Plibhit, and Muzaffarnagar.
According to the report the Pilibhit district alone has around 30,000 to 35,000 immigrants.
The contentious CAA has stirred a series of public protests across the country. Several protests in the country have turned violent forcing the police to resort to lathi-charge and open fire in some cases, while at the same time accusing the law enforcers of using excessive force against students.
Throughout the country, the death toll of people killed in police firing during anti-CAA stir has reached 23. In Uttar Pradesh alone 19 people have lost lives since December 10, the highest in any state.
Several states such as West Bengal and Kerala have decided not to implement the CAA.
According to the CAA, Hindu, Christian, Buddhist, Jain, Sikh and Parsi migrants who have illegally entered India, on or before December 31, 2014, from the Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and have stayed in India for five years will be given the Indian citizenship.
The bone of contention against the Act is the fact it does not provide citizenship to Muslims as it does to Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs and Parsis immigrants even if they do not have documents.
Also Read: Five Times Jaggi Vasudev Got Facts Wrong In His Pro-CAA Speech
Contributors
Written by : Debarghya Sil
Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh