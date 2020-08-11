News

Uttar Pradesh: BJP Leader Shot Dead During Morning Walk, CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Probe

Three unidentified men opened fire at the BJP leader when he was out on a morning walk. The incident took place in Chaprauli area of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

The Logical Indian Crew
11 Aug 2020
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Uttar Pradesh: BJP Leader Shot Dead During Morning Walk, CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Probe

Image Credit: India Today

Former district president of Uttar Pradesh Bhartiya Janta Party and a local party leader, Sanjay Khokhar, was shot dead at his own farm fields in Baghpat on August 11. Three unidentified men opened fire at the BJP leader when he was out on a morning walk.

Police personnel rushed to the spot where the body of the leader was recovered from the fields. The incident took place in Chaprauli area of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

A video doing the rounds on social media show the bloodied body of Sanjay Khokhar lying next to a sugarcane field as locals and police personnel crowd look on.

"We have carried out a prima facie investigation and it seems to be a case of personal enmity. however, we are going to investigate this thoroughly and make arrests soon. there seem to be no eyewitnesses in the case " Ajay Kumar, Baghpat's police chief said.

Expressing grief over the killing of the leader, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe to nab the accused and asked for a report within 24 hours.

On July 7, senior RLD leader Desphal Khokhar was shot dead in a similar manner in Baghpat. His alleged murder had raised questions over the law and order situation in the district and also pointed to a strong nexus between political leaders and local goons.

