Denied Bribe, UP Officials Show Boys As 102 & 104-Yr-Old In Birth Certificates

Sanket (2) and Shubh (4) are 102 and 104 years old respectively, according to their birth certificates.

Pawan Kumar of Bela village, Bareilly, under the Khutar police station of Shahjahanpur, moved court alleging that birth certificates of his nephews were issued with wrong years of birth.

The Hindustan Times reported that the court then asked the police to lodge an FIR in the case on January 17 against the village development officer concerned and a village head who allegedly issued wrong documents after the children's family refused to give them a bribe.

According to the police, Pawan had applied for the certificates online around two months ago.



Village Development Officer Sushil Chand Agnihotri and head Pravin Misra had allegedly demanded Rs 500 for each birth certificate.

When Pawan refused to pay the bribe, the date of birth were registered as June 13, 1916, and January 6, 1918, on the certificates, instead of 2016 and 2018 to intimidate the family.

The birth certificates now read Sanket's age as 102 and Shubh's as 104.

SHO, Tejpal Singh, stated that a copy of the order issued on January 17 has been received and required actions are being taken.





