Uttar Pradesh: Minor Girl Who Was Raped, Strangled On Holi, Dies In Hospital, Police Yet To Identify Accused

In a horrific incident in, a 9-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries at a Kanpur hospital after she was raped and strangled on Holi by unidentified people Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on Tuesday, March 10, when the Class 5 student had gone to attend 'Phag', a singing event held on Holi. Investigation revealed that the accused lured the minor and took her to a field where she was raped. The parents informed the police about the incident when the child did not return home until late.

A police team began searching nearby areas and found the girl lying unconscious in a field. The police said that the girl was raped after which the rapist tried to kill her by choking her neck.

The police also recovered liquor and snacks from the spot. The girl was then taken to a Community Health Centre (CHC) from where she was referred to the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital after her condition worsened.

"We had put her on ventilator support, but the girl never regained consciousness," a doctor at LLR told The Times of India. The police have registered a case under section 376 (rape), section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with section 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Based on the initial investigation, the police have arrested some suspects, but the accused is yet to be identified.

The area comes under Bihar Police station limits where two months after a 23-year-old woman was set ablaze by five men who had raped her a year ago. The woman was on her way to the court hearing of the rape case.

Reacting to the incident, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government for the rise in crimes against children in the state.

यूपी की भाजपा सरकार में बच्चों के साथ अपराध की सबसे ज्यादा घटनाएं घटी हैं।



क्या सरकार पर इन घटनाओं का कोई असर नहीं पड़ता? नौ साल की बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म हुआ और इलाज के दौरान वो नहीं रही।



आखिर कब तक ऐसे चलेगा।https://t.co/vgtxmixmSn — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 11, 2020

In a tweet in Hindi, she said, "Crime against children in UP have happened the most under the BJP regime. Do these incidents have no impact on the government. A nine-year-old girl was raped, and she died during treatment. For how long will this keep going?"

Also Read: Kuldeep Singh Sengar Convicted For Death Of Unnao Rape Survivor's Father

