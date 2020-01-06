Unmasked Faces Of Mob That Attacked JNU Campus Revealed: Report
The Logical Indian Crew Delhi
January 6th, 2020 / 4:39 PM / Updated 1 hours ago
Image Credit: IndiaTV News, IndiaTV News
The unmasked images of the mob that barged into the University with iron roads and sticks on Sunday, January 5, were put out by India TV. In the photos, a group of men are seen with sticks and batons in hand.
One of the goons was identified as Vikas Patel who is an ABVP activist according to his Facebook account. Another man in a blue and yellow jacket was identified as Shiv Poojan Mandal, said to be affiliated with the ABVP as well.
ABVP role in JNU violence?
Image purportedly of Vikas Patel, an ABVP member on JNU campus with a group of young men with lathis.
Also seen (in blue and yellow hoodie), a JNU student identified as Shiv Poojan Mandal, said to be affiliated to the ABVP. @OnReality_Check 1/n pic.twitter.com/b7dEE4Tw1K
— Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) January 6, 2020
According to media reports, there have been FIRs from both ABVP and Left-wing students and some of the miscreants have also been identified by the Delhi Police.
At least 30 students and a JNU faculty were injured in the attack as around 50 armed miscreants went on a rampage from beating students to vandalising hostels. Among the 26 seriously injured were JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh. Disturbing footages of her bleeding profusely has also gone online on social media. General Secretary Satish Chandra was also injured.
Late in the evening on Sunday, the JNU authorities called in the police, who claimed that the situation was normal. But students claimed that they were not safe. They also accused the university authorities and the police of complicity and negligence.
Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered a joint Commissioner Level inquiry. He also sought a report from the Delhi Police about the situation at the institution and the steps taken to restore peace.
Contributors
Written by : Navya Singh
Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh