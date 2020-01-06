News

Unmasked Faces Of Mob That Attacked JNU Campus Revealed: Report

The unmasked images of the mob that barged into the University with iron roads and sticks on Sunday, January 5, were put out by India TV. In the photos, a group of men are seen with sticks and batons in hand.

One of the goons was identified as Vikas Patel who is an ABVP activist according to his Facebook account. Another man in a blue and yellow jacket was identified as Shiv Poojan Mandal, said to be affiliated with the ABVP as well.

According to media reports, there have been FIRs from both ABVP and Left-wing students and some of the miscreants have also been identified by the Delhi Police.

At least 30 students and a JNU faculty were injured in the attack as around 50 armed miscreants went on a rampage from beating students to vandalising hostels. Among the 26 seriously injured were JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh. Disturbing footages of her bleeding profusely has also gone online on social media. General Secretary Satish Chandra was also injured.

Late in the evening on Sunday, the JNU authorities called in the police, who claimed that the situation was normal. But students claimed that they were not safe. They also accused the university authorities and the police of complicity and negligence.

Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered a joint Commissioner Level inquiry. He also sought a report from the Delhi Police about the situation at the institution and the steps taken to restore peace.

Also Read: ‘Masked Mob Was Bloodthirsty, Faculties Were Hit By Rods’: JNU Professor Recalls Horror

