Unlock 4.0: Metros To Restart In September, Educational Institutions To Remain Shut

The Ministry of Home Affair on Saturday issued guidelines for phase 4 of unlock to ease more restrictions, that includes opening up more activities under containment zones. Unlock 4 guidelines will come into effect from September 1. However, the lockdown will be strictly enforced in all containment zones until September 30.

What Is Allowed?



Metros services will restart in a phased manner from September 7. However, schools and other educational institutions will remain shut amid the surging cases of coronavirus in the country. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged. States/ UTs may allow up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools for online teaching and related work. Students of Classes 9 to 12 may be allowed to visit their schools, only in areas outside the containment zones. This will be purely on a voluntary basis, as per their need. This will require written consent of their parents or local guardians. Open theatres to be allowed from September 21. Social, academic, sports, entertainment, political, cultural and religious functions and gatherings will be allowed with a maximum of 100 people from September 21. Face masks and social distancing are mandatory guidelines to be followed in all such gatherings. There will be no restrictions on the inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods. No separate permission or e-permits will be required. Skill or entrepreneurship training will be permitted in institutes registered with the government. National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and their training providers will also be permitted to operate. Research scholars and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes who need laboratory practicals will be permitted by the government. Only essential services are allowed in containment zones.

What Is Not Allowed?

Movie theatres, swimming pools, entertainment parks will remain shut. International air travel of passengers remains closed, except for those permitted by the MHA. Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till September 30. The new rules are based on the feedback received by the states and the union. The district authorities will demarcate containment zones at the micro-level. However, it will be done after taking into consideration the guidelines of the Union Health Ministry. Apart from the mentioned guidelines, states and UTs will not impose any local lockdown outside containment zones, the statement issued read.

