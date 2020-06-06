Unlock 1: Govt Issues Guidelines For Unlocking Malls, Restaurants, Religious Places

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday, May 4, released standard operating procedures or guidelines to be followed during a phased exit from lockdown that was imposed to contain and curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Instructions pertaining to places of worship, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and offices have been put out by the ministry as part of "Unlock 1", for areas including containment zones, of a three-phase plan to lift the nationwide lockdown.

The advisory includes mandatory use of masks, following social distancing, washing hands at regular intervals as general precautions to be followed by the citizens.



All employees who are at higher risk like older employees, pregnant employees and those who have underlying medical conditions are to take extra precautions for every entity.

Shopping Malls shall remain open outside containment zones and only asymptomatic staff members, guests and visitors would be permitted in these areas. No gathering or crowding of any kind would be allowed.

All gaming arcades, children play areas, cinema halls inside shopping malls will remain closed. All employees will have to wear face masks.

Directives also mention that only asymptomatic customers will be allowed entry into the premises and staggering of visitors should be done as much as possible. Also, the use of escalators with one person on alternate steps to be encouraged.

For places of worship, common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mat or a piece of cloth which they may take back.



The Ministry has prohibited physical offerings like prasad distribution or a sprinkling of holy water to be allowed inside the religious place. Also, touching of statues, idols or holy books or any other artefact will not be allowed.

Shoes and other footwear to be preferably taken off inside own vehicle. If needed they should be kept in separate slots for each individual, or a family by the persons themselves.

Workplace guidelines instruct any officer or staff member residing in the containment zone to keep their supervisor informed and not attend the office till containment zone is denotified.

Such staff should be permitted to work from home and it will not be counted as leave period, read the guidelines.

Meetings, as far as feasible, should be done through video conferencing and the number of people in elevators should be restricted to ensure social distancing norms.

For hotels and hospitality units, the guidelines specify recording details of the guests including travel history and medical conditions along with their identity card and self-declaration form.

Luggage should be sanitized before being sent to rooms. The reception must be equipped with hand sanitisers.

Importantly, the guests are to sanitise hands before and after filling relevant forms including A&D register.

Adopting a contactless payment process like QR code, online forms, digital payments like e-wallet etc. for both check-in and check-out is necessary.

For room service, communication between guests and in-house staff should be through intercom/ mobile phone and room service (if any) should be provided while maintaining adequate social distance.

The instructions for restaurants and hotels also said that the staff members and guests were to be allowed entry only if they were using face cover/masks.

Takeaways are to be encouraged instead of dine-in to prevent crowding amid the rising number of infections. Additionally, disposable menus are advised.

Another important advisory revolves around the seating arrangements inside the premises to ensure adequate seating arrangement is followed, with 50 per of seating capacity.

The staff for home deliveries shall be screened thermally by the restaurant authorities before they go to deliver the order.

